We talk to members of the high school class of 2020 about what it’s like to enter adulthood amid nationwide protests and a pandemic.

Guests

Sandy Banks, columnist for the Los Angeles Times. (@SandyBanksLA)

Rafael Escoto, he is graduating from Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School in New York. He plans on attending St. Lawrence University in New York.

Rohini Madhu, she is graduating from Green Hope High School in Cary, North Carolina. She plans on attending UNC-Chapel Hill.

Teoman Tezcan, he is graduating from Berkeley High School in Berkeley, California. Reporter at YR Media, a national network of young journalists and artists. He is considering a gap year before enrolling in college.

Antonio Frias, he is graduating from Alliance Susan & Eric Smidt Tech High School in Los Angeles, California. He plans to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Cammi Tirico, she is graduating from Community High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She plans on attending Northwestern University in Illinois. Co-producer of Kids These Days, a new podcast from Michigan Radio and Community High School hosted by teens, about teens.

TaVonte Campbell, he is graduating from KIPP Collegiate High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He plans on attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

From The Reading List

