George Floyd is laid to rest, the Georgia elections mess and people continue to march for change. It’s all in our weekly review.

Maria Reeve, managing editor for the Houston Chronicle. She was assistant managing editor of news for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. (@mdougreeve)

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and for the paper’s ‘Political Insider’ blog. He also occasionally hosts Georgia Public Radio’s ‘Political Rewind.' (@bluestein)

Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter for Vox. (@cjane87)

Associated Press: "‘Stop the pain,’ George Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress" — "George Floyd’s brother challenged Congress on Wednesday to 'stop the pain' as lawmakers consider a sweeping law enforcement overhaul, so the man he looked up to won’t become just 'another name' on a growing list of black Americans killed during interactions with police."

Wall Street Journal: "WSJ Survey: U.S. Recovery From Pandemic Shock to Begin by Third Quarter" — "The U.S. economy will be in recovery by the third quarter of this year, economists said in a survey that also concluded the labor market will fare better than previously expected following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Georgia’s Ossoff-Perdue race for Senate presents a striking contrast" — "One is a veteran former corporate chieftain with a direct line to the White House. The other is a younger investigative journalist who says his opponent is the embodiment of all that is wrong with Washington."

Houston Chronicle: "A homegoing: Mourners gather to remember George Floyd and call for change" — "The young girl in white squared herself at the podium above George Perry Floyd Jr.’s casket and looked out at the hundreds of masked mourners who had gathered to honor her uncle."

New York Times: "Trump Rejects Renaming Military Bases Named After Confederate Generals" — "President Trump responded to waves of demonstrations for racial justice on Wednesday by picking a fight over the legacy of the Confederacy, further inflaming the nation’s culture war at a time when tensions were already high after the killing of George Floyd and widespread street protests against police brutality."

Louisville Courier Journal: "Louisville Metro Council votes to ban no-knock warrants in honor of Breonna Taylor" — "No-knock search warrants have been banned in Louisville after a unanimous vote of the Metro Council on Thursday night."

Reuters: "Congressional Republican U.S. police reform plans delayed" — "The U.S. Senate’s only black Republican said on Thursday he plans to introduce the party’s police reform bill by the middle of next week - a delay from his previous Friday target - as Republicans wrestle with their response to a sweeping Democratic proposal in the wake of George Floyd’s killing."

Vox: "The 'boogaloo' movement,' explained" — "The nationwide protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd have attracted attention from some members of an extremist online subculture: the so-called 'boogaloo' movement."

Houston Chronicle: "Divided Harris County Commissioners Court approves George Floyd resolution" — "A divided Harris County Commissioners Court passed a resolution condemning the death of George Floyd as the product of racist policing and a flawed criminal justice system."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Ossoff avoids runoff to win Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia" — "Jon Ossoff captured the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, emerging from a crowded field that included two well-financed rivals to win an outright victory in the race to challenge U.S. Sen. David Perdue."

New York Magazine: "The Most Powerful Moments From the Funeral of George Floyd" — "Following a public viewing on Monday in which over 6,000 mourners paid their respects, George Floyd was laid to rest at the Fountain of Praise church in his home town of Houston on Tuesday."

New York Times: "Houston Bids Goodbye to George Floyd, Whose Killing Galvanized a Movement" — "George Floyd died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. A thousand miles to the south, in the Texas city where he was raised, two rows of police officers saluted as his coffin went past."

New Yorker: "The Viewing of George Floyd, in Houston" — "The viewing was scheduled to run from noon to 6 P.M. The Fountain of Praise Church expected thousands of visitors to attend throughout the day, and lines were expected to begin forming hours in advance of the doors opening."

Vox: "The ironic invisibility of the loudest man in America" — "The United States has for days been engulfed in protests and violence, in large cities and even small towns across the country, following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Biden’s campaign says Georgia voting problems are ‘completely unacceptable’" — "Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign called the hourslong lines and malfunctioning voting machines in Georgia a “completely unacceptable” breakdown, and called on state officials to take immediate steps to fix the problems."