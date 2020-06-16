The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on workplace protection for LGBTQ workers. The justices ruled 6-3 that portions of the Civil Rights Act extend to gender identity and sexual orientation. We analyze the historic decision and its impact.

Guests

Greg Stohr, Supreme Court reporter for Bloomberg News. (@GregStohr)

Kris Hayashi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center. (@krishayashi)

Sunu Chandy, legal director of the National Women’s Law Center. (@SunuChandy)

Jennifer Finney Boylan, writer-in-residence at Barnard College. New York Times opinion columnist. Author of "She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders." (@JennyBoylan)

Ed Whelan, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank and advocacy group. (@EdWhelanEPPC)

From The Reading List

