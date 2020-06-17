Read the 'Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities' here.

President Trump signs an executive order on policing. We take a look at the order and discuss the administration’s response to a national reckoning with systemic racism.

Guests

April Ryan, White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. (@AprilDRyan)

Tracie Keesee, co-founder and senior vice president of the Center for Policing Equity. (@PolicingEquity)

Paul Butler, law professor at Georgetown University. Former federal prosecutor. Author of “Chokehold: Policing Black Men.” (@LawProfButler)

From The Reading List

The Guardian: "Opinion: Policing in the US is not about enforcing law. It’s about enforcing white supremacy" — "On Friday the CNN journalist Omar Jimenez was arrested on live television as he covered protests of police brutality in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

NPR: "Read Senate Republicans' Proposed Police Reform Legislation" — "Senate Republicans are unveiling their proposal on Wednesday to reform law enforcement in the United States in response to the national protest movement that followed the death of George Floyd."

Axios: "Trump signs executive order on police reform" — "President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct."

Washington Post: "Trump announces police reform executive order that focuses on training, falls short of protesters’ demands" — "President Trump on Tuesday addressed the issue of police brutality by taking executive action that would provide incentives for police departments to increase training about the use of force and to strengthen a national database to track misconduct."

Voice of America: "Why Convicting Cops Is So Difficult" — "Minnesota prosecutors seeking to convict Derek Chauvin, a white, former police officer, of murder in the death of African American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, face a daunting reality."

CNN: "Trump offers full-throated defense of police in executive action signing" — "President Donald Trump takes his first concrete steps on Tuesday to address growing national outcry over police brutality when he signs an executive order creating a federal database of police officers with a history of using excessive force."

Washington Post: "Opinion: Filing charges in George Floyd’s death was the easy part. Now comes the hard part." — "Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has finally been arrested for the murder of George Floyd. Now comes the hard part."

American Urban Radio Networks: "Outrage Over Trump Police Reform Bill And Photo Op With Black People As Props" — "President Trump will sign an executive order on police reform today at noon. Civil Rights leaders are outraged after learning the family of Ahmaud Arbery will be on hand as 'props' for a photo op. The executive order is being criticized for not addressing issues Black America are marching for across the nation."

Dallas Morning News: "At Dallas talk on police and race, Trump shrugs off 'bad apples’ and again vows to ‘dominate the streets’" — "At a discussion in Dallas on race and policing, President Donald Trump recommitted himself Thursday to a policy that police should 'dominate the streets,' a stance that has alarmed minority advocates fighting to tamp down the use of force after a police killing in Minneapolis."

American Urban Radio Networks: "Trump Administration On Slavery" — "As unrest continues across the land, there are concerns about the Confederacy, slavery, and the opinion of the Administration."

Axios: "Larry Kudlow: 'I don't believe there's systemic racism in the U.S.'" — "White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Wednesday that he does not believe systemic racism exists in the U.S., despite historic discrimination against black Americans in the job market, the housing market and the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on racial minorities."

Time: "America's Long Overdue Awakening to Systemic Racism" — "In Lafayette Park, just steps away from the White House, a wealthy hotelier ran a second business selling enslaved men and women to the highest bidder."