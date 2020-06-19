Read the Supreme Court's DACA decision here, and the LGBTQ workplace protection ruling here.

Dueling police reform bills in Congress, an executive order from President Trump and John Bolton’s new book. We discuss these top stories and more in our week in review.

Guests

Hayes Brown, co-host and producer of the podcast "News O'Clock." (@HayesBrown)

Lisa DesJardins, congressional correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Eugene Scott, political reporter for the Washington Post covering identity politics. (@Eugene_Scott)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to end DACA, a win for undocumented ‘Dreamers’" — "The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, a reprieve for nearly 650,000 recipients known as 'dreamers.'"

News O'Clock: "A Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Case and The Man Who Started It All" — "'When I read those words, 'an employer that terminates based on sexual orientation and gender identity' — I tell you, I looked at my partner and I said, 'We did this!'"

NPR: "Facebook Removes Trump Political Ads With Nazi Symbol. Campaign Calls It An 'Emoji'" — "Facebook on Thursday said it removed campaign posts and advertisements from the Trump campaign featuring an upside down red triangle symbol once used by Nazis to identify political opponents."

New York Times: "Klobuchar Withdraws as Candidate to Be Biden’s Running Mate" — "Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced late Thursday that she was withdrawing from consideration to be the running mate to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on the Democratic ticket."

PBS NewsHour: "Is this the end for public monuments to the Confederacy?" — "More than 150 years after the Civil War, monuments, schools and roads across the country still bear the names of Confederate leaders."

Washington Post: "Sen. John Cornyn’s distorted interpretation of ‘systemic racism’ displayed what a lot of Americans don’t get about it." — "A conversation between a Republican lawmaker and the leader of a civil rights group at Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Hearing on policing reform showcased a common and persistent misunderstanding about implicit bias and how it impacts American society."

USA Today: "Portraits of House Speakers who served in Confederacy to be removed on Juneteenth, Pelosi says" — "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ordering the removal of four portraits in the U.S. Capitol of former Speakers of the House who served in the Confederacy, something she said would be done on Friday, which is Juneteenth."

Washington Post: "In a drastically scaled-back Pride Month, trans issues are having a moment" — "During a Pride Month many feared would bring diminished attention to LGBT issues, recent days have put a spotlight on efforts to advocate transgender Americans’ rights."

CNN: "Trump offers full-throated defense of police in executive action signing" — "President Donald Trump took his first concrete steps on Tuesday to address growing national outcry over police brutality even as he offered a staunch defense of law enforcement that left little question about his allegiances."

Associated Press: "Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action" — "In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of 'Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.'”

Associated Press: "Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected" — "President Donald Trump 'pleaded' with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects, according to a scathing new book by former Trump adviser John Bolton that accuses the president of being driven by political calculations when making national security decisions."

CBS News: "Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting black man Rayshard Brooks" — "An Atlanta police officer was fired early Sunday following the fatal shooting of a black man, which triggered unrest and new waves of protests in the city. Rayshard Brooks, 27, was fatally shot by police at a Wendy's drive-thru after officials said he resisted arrest and stole an officer's Taser."

Axios: "Trump signs executive order on police reform" — "President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct."

New York Times: "Bolton Says Trump Impeachment Inquiry Missed Other Troubling Episodes" — "John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, says in his new book that the House in its impeachment inquiry should have investigated President Trump not just for pressuring Ukraine but for a variety of instances when he sought to use trade negotiations and criminal investigations to further his political interests."

Politico: "House and Senate set for clash on police reform" — "Competing proposals from Democrats and Republicans — as well as Trump's executive order — could lead to an impasse."

CBS News: "6 states report record-high jumps in coronavirus cases as reopening plans weighed" — "The United States may be at a crucial point in the coronavirus pandemic, with cases rising again and officials deciding whether to stay the course on reopening."