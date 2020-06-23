Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt joins us for a chat about parenting, loss, his many projects and keeping humor alive through a pandemic.

Guest

Patton Oswalt, comedian, actor and writer. His latest special is “I Love Everything.” (@pattonoswalt)

From The Reading List

The Guardian: "Patton Oswalt/Bob Rubin review – cuddly curmudgeon finds midlife bliss" — "The American standup Patton Oswalt’s last special, Annihilation (2017), addressed the sudden death of his wife, the true-crime writer Michelle McNamara."

People: "Patton Oswalt on How He and Daughter 'Made It Through the Darkness' After His First Wife Died" — "Patton Oswalt is opening up about how he and his daughter Alice Rigney coped with the death of his first wife."

GQ: "Patton Oswalt’s Year of Magical Parenting" — "Five months and ten days ago, as I write this, I became a single father."

Variety: "‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Filmmakers on Their Docuseries’ ‘Responsibility’ to Michelle McNamara" — "When author Michelle McNamara was investigating the East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker (soon to be know as the Golden State Killer) cases, she needed to rely on a network of other individuals including members of law enforcement and the survivors themselves to piece together enough of the story to write her 2018 book 'I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.'"