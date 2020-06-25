Recovering from COVID-19. Millions of Americans have had the disease. Some people suffer from long-term medical conditions. So what does recovery actually look like?

Guests

Dr. Mafuzur Rahman, vice chair of medicine, director of hospital medicine and clinical assistant professor at SUNY Downstate. He's been on the front lines of the pandemic and created a COVID-19 discharge clinic.

Ed Yong, science writer at The Atlantic. Author of "I Contain Multitudes." (@edyong209)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "COVID-19 Can Last for Several Months" — "For Vonny Leclerc, day one was March 16."

CNN: "Most people recover from Covid-19. Here's why it's hard to pinpoint exactly how many" — "It's a question that many want answered: Exactly how many people recover from Covid-19?"

New York Times: "‘When Am I Coming Home?’: A Tough Month Inside a Virus Recovery Unit" — "Charlie Blueweiss, 33, woke up believing he was in a secret infirmary in an airport somewhere, maybe in China."

The Guardian: "Lingering and painful: the long and unclear road to coronavirus recovery" — "Six weeks after first feeling unwell, Jenny* is still recovering from what she believes was Covid-19."

BBC: "The patients who just can't shake off Covid-19" — "Seven weeks ago he developed Covid-19 symptoms that he describes as being like a bad flu."

The Conversation: "What doctors know about lingering symptoms of coronavirus" — "With over 2 million cases in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began in late December, there are now many people who have recovered from COVID-19."

Boston.com: "What does the new data about recovered COVID patients tell us?" — "For the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts public health officials this week released data showing that 78,108 people are considered to have recovered from the contagious illness."