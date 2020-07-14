The best friends behind the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend.” Their new book details what it takes to maintain long distance friendships.

Guests

Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, co-hosts of the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend.” Co-authors of the new book “Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close.” (@callyrgf)

We Put A Call Out To Listeners: How Do You Maintain Your ‘Big Friendships’ For The Long Run?

Yesterday, we asked listeners to leave us voicemails about their close friendships. Here's what some listeners said:

Listener Glenn from Jemez Springs, New Mexico left a voicemail about his best friend: his son. Listen below.

Listener Talla from North Carolina left us this message about her 30 year best-friendship. Listen below.

From The Reading List

Excerpt from "BIG FRIENDSHIP" by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

Excerpt from BIG FRIENDSHIP by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman. Copyright © 2020 by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

New York Times: "Keep Your Friends Close, and Keep Holding Them Closer" — "We all have problem friendships. They nag at the back of our minds, like taxes undone and laundry unfolded. Nothing forces us to resuscitate faltering friendships, where talk of the weather and office politics replaces deep intimate sharing."

The Atlantic: "How the Hosts of ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ Saved Their Friendship" — "This week she talks with two friends who are also professional observers of friendship."

Bustle: "The ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ Co-Hosts On Maintaining Big Friendships In Hard Times" — "Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman are the patron saints of friendship. Though they live on separate coasts, the pair co-host Call Your Girlfriend, a podcast dedicated to long-distance besties everywhere. Once a week, Sow and Friedman hop on the phone for a conversation not unlike one you’d have with your smartest, most insightful friend, discussing everything from Love Is Blind to the worst bosses they’ve ever had."

Marketplace: "Money advice with 'Call Your Girlfriend'" — "On their podcast 'Call Your Girlfriend,' long-distance besties Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman hash out all kinds of issues around politics, feminism, pop culture and friendship."