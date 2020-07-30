$600 unemployment checks are about to stop. Congressional Republicans have put forward a stimulus plan. We’ll dig into the details.

Guests

Claudia Sahm, director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. (@Claudia_Sahm)

Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University. Co-author of "This Time Is Different." (@krogoff)

Heather Caygle, Politico reporter covering Congress. (@heatherscope)

