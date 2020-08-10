On Point
Support the news
On Point's Coronavirus Hours
Coronavirus Economy: Using 'Big Data' To Track The Economic Impact Of The Pandemic47:05Play
This is a prerecorded broadcast.
Small businesses are struggling. But what communities are hardest hit? Award-winning economist Raj Chetty shares his surprising findings and insight.
Guests
Raj Chetty, professor of economics at Harvard University. Director of "Opportunity Insights," a research group that’s coming up with new ways to generate and analyze "big data" about the economic impact of the pandemic. (@OppInsights)
Sean Knibb, owner of Knibb Design Interiors and Flowerboy Project, a boutique, café and flower shop in Venice.
Listen: The Extended Cut Of Our Interview With Sean Knibb
From The Reading List
Opportunity Insights: "How Did COVID-19 and Stabilization Policies Affect
Spending and Employment?" — "How has COVID-19 affected our economy and what policies will foster a recovery for all Americans? Government surveys of households and businesses show that COVID-19 reduced GDP and increased unemployment sharply."
Center For American Progress: "Congress Must Help Rural America Respond to the Coronavirus" — "America has entered the fifth month of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily case counts continue to rise, even as the virus’ spread slows in many other countries around the world."
Forbes: "Economic Recovery Insights From Raj Chetty’s New Data Sources Drive New Profits" — "Covid-19 sunk economy primarily because of high-income people cutting back on in-person services. That’s a conclusion from Opportunity Insights’ research on spending and employment, which was recently presented by economist Raj Chetty."
New York Times: "Amid Dire Jobless Numbers, Small-Business Relief Program Nears End" — "In early April, three weeks after Connecticut issued shutdown orders, Ken Bodenstein borrowed $148,000 from the federal government to help cover payroll expenses at the Westport day care center he runs with his wife, Kristen."
The Atlantic: "The Economist Who Would Fix the American Dream" — "Raj Chetty got his biggest break before his life began. His mother, Anbu, grew up in Tamil Nadu, a tropical state at the southern tip of the Indian subcontinent."
This program aired on August 10, 2020.
Related:
Dorey Scheimer Associate Producer, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is an associate producer at On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Support the news