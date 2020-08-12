"Environmental stressors such as unemployment, food insecurity, domestic violence, all of these issues were certainly stressors before. But now this pandemic has just amplified all of these issues." Dr. Lipi Roy, clinical assistant professor, NYU

On the difficulty of isolating while dealing with addiction Dr. Lipi Roy: “When I learned that motto, that common phrase that's used in the addiction field about, 'It's really not sobriety, it's connection,' my life just shifted. And once I started working with patients at various stages of substance use, I really got it. Those in-person connections, building trust — which is a huge step to decreasing stigma — that's all getting disrupted now with the pandemic. We in the public health community are actually telling people stay home, don't meet up with people. It's one thing to not do so socially. But when it comes to clinical and health matters, where people with SUD addiction rely on meeting their counselors, their doctors, their nurses, their care teams, definitely now, COVID-19 and isolation is posing unique challenges.”

"Economic prosperity may not trickle down, but suffering certainly does." Dr. Joseph Lee, medical director, the Hazelden Betty Ford Youth Continuum

On how some recovering addicts are more vulnerable than others right now Dr. Joseph Lee: “One thing I say a lot is that economic prosperity may not trickle down, but suffering certainly does. And it does affect certain populations disproportionately. For example, people who need medications for opioid use disorder are having a harder time getting it. People who need psychiatric services are having a harder time finding those services. Last year, we started to work on a virtual program and we've moved thousands of our patients to a virtual on-ramp to do intensive outpatient care group, individual family treatment. But, you know, we're a larger nonprofit. There are a lot of nonprofits who are struggling with the infrastructure and the platform. The stigma leads to a lack of resources, both in terms of access and insurance. First for people who want to get help, but also just the infrastructure is not well supported. So people aren't finding a lot of venues to get the help. These times are making it hard for a lot of people in the community, and the demand is huge.” On how loneliness can lead to substance abuse Dr. Joseph Lee: “What people should understand is that as addiction develops, there's a lot of shame about the use. And so people start to hide things, and there are secrets. And so even if they're socializing with people, they have a secret life, and that double life and who they are, there's a gap between that that really grows and stretches and then finally breaks. And that's when usually people get help. And I think in our COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are experiencing the same thing. They're experiencing similar levels of loneliness, a lot of people are in their homes. And I hope that at the end of this, we don't take for granted how important connection is and how important we are to each other, because I think we have taken that for granted and it's reflected in our social discourse and all the issues that we talk about. But these things are so vital.”