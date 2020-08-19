Who are the team of advisors and confidants that would influence a Biden presidency? We talk about the rising Democratic luminaries in the foreground, and the lobbyists hovering in the background.

Guests

Aisha C. Mills, Democratic political strategist. Former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, former regional finance director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and former political advisor to over a dozen members of Congress. She recently was a fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics and former president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund. (@AishaMoodMills)

Robert Kuttner, founder and editor of The American Prospect. Professor at Brandeis University’s Heller School. Author of "The Stakes." (@rkuttnerwrites)

Rep. Jim Clyburn, Majority Whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing South Carolina's 6th District. (@WhipClyburn)

Sen. Cory Booker, Democratic U.S. senator for New Jersey. (@CoryBooker)

From The Reading List

The American Prospect: "The Trouble With Biden’s Big Tent" — "The delay in Joe Biden’s selection of a running mate is emblematic of a deeper concern. Biden is trying to be all things to all people."

New York Times: "Biden Faces Pressure From Left Over Influence Industry Ties" — "It was one of the few issues on which President Barack Obama and Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. disagreed — how far to go in limiting the influence of lobbyists in government."

New York Times: "Just How Far Will Joe Biden Go?" — "For months, President Trump’s re-election team has been trying out possible lines of attack against Joe Biden: He’s sleepy. He’s creepy. He’s corrupt. He’s soft on China. He’s soft in the head. So far, nothing has stuck."