Today marks day one of the Republican National Convention. What can we expect from President Trump as he makes his case for a second term?

Guests

Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post . Co-author of The New York Times bestseller "A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing Of America." (@PhilipRucker)

Matt Mackowiak, conservative strategist and columnist. President of Potomac Strategy Group, a conservative consulting firm. Chair of the Travis County Republican Party, in Texas. (@MattMackowiak)

Julia Terruso, 2020 Presidential Election reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer. (@JuliaTerruso)

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE, an NPR affiliate station in Charlotte, North Carolina. (@Sharrison_WFAE)

From The Reading List

The Washington Post: "The permanent outsider" — "At a White House signing ceremony this month, President Trump lamented the 'deep-swamp things happening' in the nation’s 'deep state.' Speaking to workers at a Whirlpool plant in Ohio a few days later, he promised to 'drain the Washington swamp once and for all.' There’s just one niggling complication: More than 3 and a half years into his presidency, Trump is the straw-haired avatar of the swamp."

The Atlantic: "The Democratic Convention Is a Reality Check for Trump" — "Democrats turned over their convention keynote speech last night to a split-screen array of 17 diverse young leaders one day after news leaked that Republicans had invited to speak at their convention the white suburban couple who brandished guns at a multiracial group of Black Lives Matter protesters outside their St. Louis home in June. Even with all else that has happened during Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency, there may not be much else you need to know about the lines dividing America in the 2020 presidential election."

The New York Times: "Republicans Gear Up To Renominate Trump" — "Next up for convention weirdness: the Republican Party. A group of delegates — six representing each state, territory and the District of Columbia for a total of 336 — is expected to begin arriving this weekend for the Republican National Convention before a formal roll call on Monday morning in Charlotte, N.C. There, President Trump will be nominated in a ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center to lead his party for another four years."

Charlotte Observer: "Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history" — "Previewing themes for next week's Republican Party convention, Vice President Mike Pence promised a heavy focus on GOP support for law and order as he drew a contrast with Democrats for a 'negative' tone at their gathering and failure to acknowledge violence plaguing some U.S. cities. 'We're going to make sure that the American people see the choice here,' Pence said."