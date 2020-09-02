We talk with more voters. This time, Democrats. Some are all in on Joe Biden. Others will be holding their noses at the ballot box. What do Democratic voters want for — and from — their candidate?

Guests

Rodrigo Gomez-Carlin, research technician in the molecular virology and microbiology department at the Baylor College of Medicine. “Supervolunteer” for Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate campaign.

Melissa Brant, first grade teacher at Waynesburg Central Elementary School in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. Southwestern region president for the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

Andrea McCoy, project manager at Staples. She voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and is voting for Joe Biden in November. In 2008, Andrea’s employer had a contract with Hillary Clinton’s campaign to help set up events in South Carolina.

From The Reading List

Politico: "A Democratic turf war is raging — even as progressives try to elect Biden" — "The Democratic establishment vs. progressives turf war is alive and well."

Bloomberg News: "The Nine Types of Voters Who Will Decide 2020" — "Everyone’s vote is important, but thanks to the Electoral College, some votes in America matter more than others’. In election years past, we often heard about a key bloc that candidates needed to win over—think Soccer Moms in the 1990s and Nascar Dads in the 2000s."

BBC: "Portland protests: Trump and Biden clash over street violence" — "A man linked to a right-wing group was killed on Saturday, as elsewhere in the city a pro-Trump rally clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters."

CGTN: "Teacher that supports Biden prepares for school and election" — "After months of distance teaching, elementary schoolteacher Missy Brandt prepares to return to the classroom in person during COVID-19."

USA Today: "'We are not safe in Donald Trump's America': Biden, Trump campaigns spar over blame for violent protests" — "Democratic nominee Joe Biden's surrogates continued on Sunday to push back against President Donald Trump and many Republicans who have blamed Democrats for the violence that has broken out in several cities, arguing the responsibility for the unrest lies with the president."

New York Times: "Biden Expected to Surpass $300 Million Raised in August, Shattering Record" — "Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter."

The Hill: "Poll: Majority believes both parties act in party leaders' interest over voters" — "A majority of voters say they feel that both the Democratic and Republican parties look out for the best interests of party leaders rather than voters, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds."