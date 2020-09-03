College students across the country are returning to campuses for the first time since the pandemic hit. But some campuses closed almost as soon as they opened. We look at how the decisions are being made to reopen higher ed.

Andy Thomason, senior editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education. (@arthomason)

Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of Science Magazine. Professor of chemistry and medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. Former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (@hholdenthorp)

Caroline Anders, senior at Indiana University. Enterprise editor at the Indiana Daily Student, IU’s independent student newspaper. (@clineands)

