To our listeners: On Point has decided to suspend the ‘comments’ section of our website while we explore new ways to engage our audience. On Point listeners are responding more these days via social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook, and effectively moderating On Point’s comments section pulls resources away from our core mission — journalism. We’ve concluded there are better ways to achieve the same kind of community discussion around issues raised in our broadcasts. So please join the conversation on social media (@onpointradio). Or, email us at onpoint@wbur.org.

This broadcast originally aired on July 15, 2020.

A conversation with legendary civil rights activist Bob Moses and historian Taylor Branch on the history that’s being made in 2020.

Guests

Taylor Branch, writer and historian. Author of several books, including the trilogy "America in the King Years." The first book in the trilogy, "Parting the Waters" won the Pulitzer Prize. (@taylorbranch)

Bob Moses, civil rights activist. President and founder of the Algebra Project, a nonprofit focused on expanding math literacy.

From The Reading Liste

PBS: "Birmingham and the Children’s March" — "At the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, Alabama, local students are on a field trip, learning how 50 years ago, kids around their age played a pivotal role in the struggle against segregation."

New York Times: "7 Lessons (and Warnings) From Those Who Marched With Dr. King" — "Throughout the past several weeks, as protests over the killing of George Floyd rippled through America’s cities, a 79-year-old retired schoolteacher has spent her days watching the news in her home in Albany, Ga., sometimes with tears running down her face."

NPR: "Black Voices On Racism: 'To Be Black In America At My Age Is Exhausting'" — "Californian Rochelle Williams, 59, talks about some of the ways racism has affected her as a Black woman and how she explains the gravity of those experiences to people who don't get it."

Prospect: "Moses of Mississippi" — "Bob Moses did not speak at the March on Washington."

SNCC Digital: "Bob Moses begins Algebra Project" — "Math literacy, like reading and writing, is necessary for full citizenship, says Bob Moses."