On Point
Support the news
Dear On Point:
Radio Diary: When The Unemployment Benefits Never Come05:56Play
Millions of Americans still haven’t yet received their benefits after being laid off during the pandemic. Denise Mines is one of them. She’s a university librarian who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida. Denise was furloughed on April 17. First thing she did: followed all of the steps to get her unemployment benefits. Should have been pretty easy, right?
In this diary ... we hear from:
Denise Mines, a university librarian who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida.
This segment aired on September 17, 2020.
Grace Tatter Associate Producer, On Point
Grace Tatter is an associate producer for On Point.
+Join the discussion
Support the news