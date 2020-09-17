On Point On Point

Radio Diary: When The Unemployment Benefits Never Come05:56
September 17, 2020
Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb., July 15, 2020. (Nati Harnik/AP)
Millions of Americans still haven’t yet received their benefits after being laid off during the pandemic. Denise Mines is one of them. She’s a university librarian who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida. Denise was furloughed on April 17. First thing she did: followed all of the steps to get her unemployment benefits. Should have been pretty easy, right?

In this diary ... we hear from:

Denise Mines, a university librarian who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida.

This segment aired on September 17, 2020.

Grace Tatter Twitter Associate Producer, On Point
Grace Tatter is an associate producer for On Point.

