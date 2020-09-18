Wildfires rage in the West, as Hurricane Sally slams the Gulf Coast. We take that up and more in our week in review.

Guests

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor at Politico. (@anitakumar01)

Sewell Chan, editorial page editor for the Los Angeles Times. (@sewellchan)

Lisa DesJardins, congressional correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

From The Reading List

Wildfires

PBS NewsHour: "Western wildfires highlight divergent stances of Trump, Biden on climate change" — "The wildfire disaster in the American West is highlighting a major political difference between President Trump and Joe Biden: their perspectives on climate change."

Los Angeles Times: "Trump’s antagonistic relationship with California overshadows his visit to check on wildfires" — "President Trump arrived in Northern California on Monday for a briefing on the deadly wildfires, an event overshadowed by his long-standing tensions with state officials and refusal to acknowledge the role of climate change in the blazes."

Washington Post: "Trump’s plan for managing forests won’t save us in a more flammable world, experts say" — "In California, smoke plumes spun into twisters made out of soot and flame, prompting the first-ever 'fire tornado' warning."

Barr On Protests

New York Times: "Barr Told Prosecutors to Consider Sedition Charges for Protest Violence" — "Attorney General William P. Barr told federal prosecutors in a call last week that they should consider charging rioters and others who had committed violent crimes at protests in recent months with sedition, according to two people familiar with the call."

Hurricane Sally

Washington Post: "Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf coast" — "Hurricane Sally blasted into the southeastern United States on Wednesday, unleashing massive floodwaters and powerful winds along the coast from the Florida Panhandle to Mobile, Ala., that swallowed up roadways and left hundreds of thousands without electricity."

Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain

New York Times: "Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain Sign Accords, With an Eager Trump Playing Host" — "Israel and two Arab nations signed agreements at the White House on Tuesday to normalize their relations, a step toward a realignment of the Middle East but one that failed to address the future of the Palestinians."

Coronavirus

New York Times: "Trump Scorns His Own Scientists Over Virus Data" — "President Trump on Wednesday rejected the professional scientific conclusions of his own government about the prospects for a widely available coronavirus vaccine and the effectiveness of masks in curbing the spread of the virus as the death toll in the United States from the disease neared 200,000."

Politico: "‘It just created a public relations nightmare’: Inside Michael Caputo’s time at HHS" — "After it became clear in mid-April that his administration’s response to Covid-19 was threatening his re-election, President Donald Trump considered a leadership shake-up within a health departmentwhose rivalries and battles with the White House had hampered efforts to contain the virus."

Economy

Vox: "A group of centrist lawmakers has a new compromise proposal for more stimulus" — "The Problem Solvers Caucus is attempting to break the impasse on additional aid."