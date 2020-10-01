More than 1 million dead around the world due to the coronavirus. We look at where the pandemic is headed in major nations such as India and Brazil.

Guests

Dr. Alain Labrique, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Faculty of the Global Disease Epidemiology and Control Program of the Department of International Health. (@alabriqu)

Terrence McCoy, foreign correspondent for the Washington Post, covering Brazil. (@terrence_mccoy)

Dr. Adeola Oyenubi, senior lecturer and development economist in the School of Economics and Finance at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

Jean Drèze, Belgian-born Indian development economist. Visiting professor in the department of economics at Ranchi University.

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "1 Million Dead" — "One million people have died of covid-19. That’s as many as live in San Jose, Calif.; Volgograd, Russia; or Qom, Iran."

The Guardian: "‘Death by structural poverty’: US south struggles against Covid-19" — "It was only two years ago that Pamela Rush travelled from Lowndes county, Alabama, to Washington DC to testify in front of a panel of US lawmakers, describing the conditions of crippling poverty and predatory lending in an area still blighted by generations of racial inequality."

Washington Post: "One disease. Two Brazils." — "Two men were going to the hospital, unsure of whether they’d return. It was April, when Brazil’s worst fears about the novel coronavirus were beginning to be realized. The disease had started to kill all over the country. Now it had come for them, too."

USA Today: "Senegal's quiet COVID success: Test results in 24 hours, temperature checks at every store, no fights over masks" — "COVID-19 test results come back within 24 hours – or even faster. Hotels have been transformed into quarantine units. Scientists are racing to develop a cutting-edge, low-cost ventilator."

The Conversation: "COVID-19: how the lockdown has affected the health of the poor in South Africa" — "The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked substantial damage on human lives and the economy in South Africa. But the impact of the measures used to combat the pandemic, such as lockdowns, have not been even."

Wall Street Journal: "South Africa’s Promise of Racial Equality Falters Under Pandemic" — "Two out of five Black workers have lost their income during a monthslong coronavirus lockdown. Police are tearing down shacks built on public land by people who can no longer pay rent on their previous homes."