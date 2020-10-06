On Point
Steven Gupton teaches health science at the James E. Shepard IB Magnet Middle school in Durham, North Carolina. Students still aren’t back in the classroom, and some of his students weren’t showing up for their remote classes. So, last week, Steven decided to visit his students at their homes to make sure they’re doing OK.
In this diary ... we hear from:
Steven Gupton, health science teacher in Durham, North Carolina.
This segment aired on October 6, 2020.
