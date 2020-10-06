On Point On Point

Radio Diary: Teaching Students Remotely, Checking Up In Person04:56
October 06, 2020
Kindergarten students at St. Peter School wait in a line outside before heading into school in the morning. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Steven Gupton teaches health science at the James E. Shepard IB Magnet Middle school in Durham, North Carolina. Students still aren’t back in the classroom, and some of his students weren’t showing up for their remote classes. So, last week, Steven decided to visit his students at their homes to make sure they’re doing OK.

In this diary ... we hear from:

Steven Gupton, health science teacher in Durham, North Carolina.

This segment aired on October 6, 2020.

