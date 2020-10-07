On Point
Radio Diary: Inside Artist Lloyd Williams' River Bank Art Gallery06:08Play
You’re walking along a river bank in an American city. All of a sudden, you bump into … an art gallery.
Artist Lloyd Williams has set up a small outdoor gallery next to the Charles River in Boston. His business has struggled in the pandemic. So he’s stepped outside — leaning his artwork up against stone benches as he paints. Wearing a mask with an Ankh — the Egyptian key of life — he strikes up conversations with passers by.
Lloyd's Art
In this diary ... we hear from:
Lloyd Williams, owner and operator of Boston Custom Cards.
This segment aired on October 7, 2020.
Anna Bauman Associate Producer/Director, On Point
Anna Bauman is an associate producer at On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
