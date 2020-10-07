You’re walking along a river bank in an American city. All of a sudden, you bump into … an art gallery.

Artist Lloyd Williams has set up a small outdoor gallery next to the Charles River in Boston. His business has struggled in the pandemic. So he’s stepped outside — leaning his artwork up against stone benches as he paints. Wearing a mask with an Ankh — the Egyptian key of life — he strikes up conversations with passers by.

Lloyd's Art

In this diary ... we hear from:

Lloyd Williams, owner and operator of Boston Custom Cards.