Radio Diary: Inside Artist Lloyd Williams' River Bank Art Gallery06:08
October 07, 2020
Lloyd Williams. (Tim Skoog)
You’re walking along a river bank in an American city. All of a sudden, you bump into … an art gallery.

Artist Lloyd Williams has set up a small outdoor gallery next to the Charles River in Boston. His business has struggled in the pandemic. So he’s stepped outside — leaning his artwork up against stone benches as he paints. Wearing a mask with an Ankh — the Egyptian key of life — he strikes up conversations with passers by.

Lloyd's Art

In this diary ... we hear from:

Lloyd Williams, owner and operator of Boston Custom Cards.

This segment aired on October 7, 2020.

Anna Bauman Associate Producer/Director, On Point
Anna Bauman is an associate producer at On Point.

Tim Skoog Technical Director and Producer
Tim Skoog is a technical director and producer for WBUR.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

