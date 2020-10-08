Over her decades-long career, racism has never been far from journalist Michelle Singletary’s experience in the newsroom. Now, she’s confronting misconceptions around race.

Guest

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of "The 21 Day Financial Fast." Her column "The Color of Money" is syndicated in newspapers across the country. In her 10-part series "Sincerely Michelle," Michelle gets personal about misconceptions involving race. (@SingletaryM)

Michelle's Columns

Washington Post: "Stop telling Black people we could close the wealth gap if we valued education more" — "Dear Reader, I probably would have never gone to college had I not spent two months of my childhood in a hospital."

Washington Post: "Yes, I was hired because I was Black. But that’s not the only reason." — "Dear Reader, Let’s start by talking about affirmative action."

Find all of her columns here.

From The Reading List

Pew Research Center: "On Views of Race and Inequality, Blacks and Whites Are Worlds Apart" — "Roughly seven-in-ten black Americans (71%) say they have personally experienced discrimination or been treated unfairly because of their race or ethnicity, including 11% who say this is something they experience regularly. Far lower shares of whites (30%) and Hispanics (52%) report experiencing discrimination because of their race or ethnicity."

NPR: "How The Pandemic Is Widening The Racial Wealth Gap" — "Joeller Stanton used to be an assistant teacher at a private school in Baltimore and made about $30,000 a year. In mid-March, when the pandemic was just starting, her school closed for what was supposed to be two weeks. "Up to that point, we were under the impression that it wasn't that serious, that everything was going to be OK," Stanton recalls."