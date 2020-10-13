Cofer Black was the CIA counterterrorism chief from 1999 to 2002. He says he was one of only a few in the agency who tried to warn of what he believed was an almost certain threat of domestic attack from Al-Qaida in the months and years leading up to 9/11.

"We were producing, in 2001, I'd say hundreds" of briefings about the terrorist group, Black says.

By May of 2001, finished intelligence on al-Qaida related intelligence activity escalated greatly — not just about their activity targeting U.S. military bases and embassies abroad, but about active cells within the U.S.

In July of 2001, Black and the Richard Blee, the CIA's Al-Qaida chief, briefed then-national security adviser Condoleeza Rice and the national security team on the severity of the threat of domestic terrorism from Al-Qaeda.

In response, he says, the Bush administration did nothing. Instead, despite the troves of intelligence Black says were pointing squarely to the rising threat of domestic terrorism from Al-Qaeda, the administration was focused on what they saw as the biggest national security risk at the time: Nuclear weapons proliferation.

So, when the towers were struck in September of that year, Black says he felt a sense that the tragedy could have been prevented — and a deep disappointment in the failure of government to do so.

"We take working for the American people as kind of like, a sacred thing," he says. "I'd love to see this transferred more faithfully up the chain of command."

In this diary ... we hear from:

Cofer Black, director of the CIA's Counterterrorist Center from 1999-2002. Ambassador-at-Large under the Bush administration until 2004.