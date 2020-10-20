Worried about voting integrity — or what happens after your ballot is cast? We discuss what we know about the integrity of the votes cast by America's 538 electors.

Guests

Barton Gellman, staff writer at The Atlantic. Senior fellow at the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. Author of “Dark Mirror” and “Angler.” (@bartongellman)

Jason Harrow, executive director and chief counsel of Equal Citizens, a nonprofit. Publisher of Take Care, a legal blog. Executive producer and co-host of Take Care’s Versus Trump podcast.

Bertrall Ross, chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. (@Bertrall_Ross)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "The Election That Could Break America" — "There is a cohort of close observers of our presidential elections, scholars and lawyers and political strategists, who find themselves in the uneasy position of intelligence analysts in the months before 9/11."

NPR: "Supreme Court Rules State 'Faithless Elector' Laws Constitutional" — "The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously upheld laws across the country that remove or punish rogue Electoral College delegates who refuse to cast their votes for the presidential candidate they were pledged to support."

Take Care Blog: "Can We — And The Press — Maybe Take A Breath On The Whole Stolen Election Thing?" — "It seems like a stolen election is all anyone can talk about these days. Will Trump have state legislatures appoint electors despite losing the vote, as the blockbuster Atlantic article mentioned as a real possibility?"

The Atlantic: "The Mess Congress Could Make" — "If it’s close, don’t forget Congress. In the current anxiety over the possibility of a disputed election, attention has focused most on the battle that could rage in America’s courts to count the votes."

Boston Herald: "More than 10% of Americans ‘not prepared’ to accept Trump, Biden election results: FPU-Herald poll" — "A new Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald poll shows double-digit percentages of Americans say they’re 'not prepared' to accept the outcome of either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden winning the election."