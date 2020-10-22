The 'shecession.' More women are losing their jobs than men. What's the long-term impact on families?

Guests

C. Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, a nonprofit. Author of "Born Bright." (@cnicolemason)

Alicia Modestino, labor economist. Associate professor of public policy, urban affairs and economics at Northeastern University. (@SasserModestino)

From The Reading List

USA Today: "865,000 women left the workforce last month" — "The figure captures the enduring challenges faced by women who make up the majority of the workforce in fields that have been hardest hit by social distancing and COVID-19 – particularly retail and hospitality – and the ongoing dissolution of the child care industry that has left many working mothers without options. "

New York Times: "Why Did Hundreds of Thousands of Women Drop Out of the Work Force?"-- "The September jobs numbers, released by the Labor Department on Friday, confirmed what economists and experts had feared: The recession unleashed by the pandemic is sidelining hundreds of thousands of women and wiping out the hard-fought gains they made in the workplace over the past few years."

Vox: "The Great Recession was called a “mancession.” This one could be devastating for women." — "Before the coronavirus pandemic, Eleanore Fernandez worked as an executive assistant at a company that catered healthy snacks for Silicon Valley offices."

World Economic Forum: "Why COVID-19 could force millions of women to quit work - and how to support them" — "One in four women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce entirely because of the impact of COVID-19, according to a new report."

Bloomberg: "The First Female Recession Threatens to Wipe Out Decades of Progress for U.S. Women" — "Women helped pull the U.S. economy out of the last recession. This time around they are falling behind."

Washington Post: "Opinion: Women are bearing the brunt of the economic crisis. They must lead our recovery plans." — "The Great Recession hit male-dominated professions hard. This time around, women are bearing the brunt of the economic crisis. They must be at the forefront of our recovery."

New York Times: "Why Some Women Call This Recession a ‘Shecession’" — "The unemployment numbers released on Friday confirmed what we had all anticipated: The economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is staggering, or as one research analyst at Bank of America put it to The Times, 'literally off the charts.'"