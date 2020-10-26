On Point On Point

Support the news

Web Exclusive

Extended Cut: A Look Inside A Russian Disinformation Campaign31:34
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 26, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Voting booths set up and ready to receive voters inside a polling station in Florida in 2016. (Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)
Voting booths set up and ready to receive voters inside a polling station in Florida in 2016. (Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)

Over the course of today's hour "Anatomy Of An Election Disinformation Campaign," we spoke with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. Nina Jankowicz, our guest on today's show, interviewed him for her book, “How to Lose an Information War,” about a 2016 referendum in the Netherlands over a trade agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

At the time, Kuleba was Ukraine’s Ambassador-at-Large for Strategic Communications. His job was to mount a public relations campaign in support of relations between Ukraine and the EU. At the same time, Russia mounted its own disinformation campaign targeting Dutch voters.

In this web exclusive, Kuleba walks us through this disinformation campaign, mistakes made by the media, and why democracies are particularly vulnerable to election interference.

In this diary ... we hear from:

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, in conversation with On Point producer Dorey Scheimer.

This segment aired on October 26, 2020.

Anna Bauman Associate Producer/Director, On Point
Anna Bauman is an associate producer at On Point.

More…

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Technical Director and Producer
Tim Skoog is a technical director and producer for WBUR.

More…

Support the news