Both campaigns agree — the road to the White House runs through the Tar Heel state. In our final voter roundtable, we hear from voters in North Carolina.

Guests

VonGretchen Pough, regional study coordinator. Voting for Biden.

Bill Poole, he works in sales for a local radio group. Voting for Trump.

Brandon Beavers, graduate student at Western Carolina University. Delivery driver. Board member for the North Carolina Bartram Trail Society. Undecided voter.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "Trump’s Fate Rests on Countrypolitan Counties" — "When he was 9, Jesse Helms got his first job, sweeping floors at the Monroe Enquirer."

The News & Observer: "‘North Carolina matters’: Vice President makes two more campaign stops in the state" — "With polls showing Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden in North Carolina, Vice President Mike Pence made two stops in the state and another in South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon asking voters to 'fight' for the president."

New York Times: "A Chance to Expand Medicaid Rallies Democrats in Crucial North Carolina" — "North Carolina, a crucial battleground for the presidential race and control of the United States Senate, has another coveted prize at stake in this election, one that is drawing serious out-of-state money, dominating television ads and driving get-out-the-vote efforts."

The Hill: "Nearly 47 percent of all North Carolina registered voters have already cast their ballots" — "Almost 47 percent of all registered voters in North Carolina have cast their ballots a week before Election Day, according to figures from the state board of elections."

WCNC: "Trump encourages people to change their vote but you can't do that in the Carolinas" — "As early voting continues for the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump got social media buzzing when he tweeted Americans in most states can change their vote after casting their ballot."