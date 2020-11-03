Regardless of election outcomes, one thing is certain: the coronavirus pandemic is surging. We talk about what to expect in the pandemic's next phase.

Guests

Ed Yong, science writer at The Atlantic. Author of "I Contain Multitudes." (@edyong209)

Catherine Hill, epidemiologist.

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "America Is About to Choose How Bad the Pandemic Will Get" — "The president’s response to the pandemic should not have been a surprise. In December 2016, a month before Donald Trump was inaugurated, I asked how a pandemic would play out during his term."

Wall Street Journal: "France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter as Cases Surge Across Europe" — "France has emerged as the epicenter of the second wave of coronavirus infections now sweeping much of Europe, causing hospitals to brace for a surge of new patients and pushing the government to consider tough new restrictions in some places."

Associated Press: "‘So frustrating’: Grave missteps seen in US virus response" — "A president who downplayed the coronavirus threat, scorned masks and undercut scientists at every turn. Governors who resisted or rolled back containment measures amid public backlash. State lawmakers who used federal COVID-19 aid to plug budget holes instead of beefing up testing and contact tracing."

Wall Street Journal: "Germany to Shut Restaurants, Bars to Combat Coronavirus Spread" — "Germany is ordering a one-month partial lockdown starting Monday in the latest attempt by a European government to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by spiraling coronavirus cases."

CNN: "Dr. Birx slams the lack of mask usage in North Dakota, where Covid-19 is soaring" — "If you're in a coronavirus hotspot, watch out — Dr. Deborah Birx might be visiting and reinforcing some sharp lessons."

Bloomberg: "Trump’s Dismissal of Covid Risk Paved Way to White House Outbreak" — "From the pandemic’s earliest days, President Donald Trump was of two minds on coronavirus."