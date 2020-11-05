On Sunday, President Donald Trump made clear what he planned to do following the end of voting. Court battles have marked this entire election season. We look at the latest litigation around the 2020 presidential election.

Guests

Bertrall Ross, chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. (@Bertrall_Ross)

Paula Reid, White House correspondent for CBS News. (@PaulaReidCBS)

Jeannie Suk Gersen, professor of law at Harvard Law School. Contributing writer for the New Yorker. (@JeannieSGersen)

From The Reading List

Axios: "How the Supreme Court is handling election cases" — "The Supreme Court has tried to tread lightly so far in election-related cases — but that could change after Nov. 3."

OSCE: "Highly competitive elections in US tarnished by legal uncertainty and unprecedented attempts to undermine public trust, international observers say" — "Yesterday’s vote was hard-fought and competitive with a high degree of engagement by election workers and citizens in the face of great legal uncertainty and a highly polarised political environment fuelled by aggressive campaign rhetoric, international observers to the US general elections said in a statement today."

CNBC: "Trump campaign says it is suing to stop Michigan ballot count, demanding access to tally sites as he faces tight race with Biden" — "President Donald Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday that it had filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the counting of election ballots in Michigan as the campaign seeks to get what it called 'meaningful access' to watch the tallying process at numerous counting locations."

ProPublica: "If Trump Tries to Sue His Way to Election Victory, Here’s What Happens" — "A hearing on Wednesday in an election case captured in miniature the challenge for the Trump campaign as it gears up for what could become an all-out legal assault on presidential election results in key swing states."

Associated Press: "Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome" — "President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House."

Detroit Free Press: "Trump campaign files lawsuit to temporarily stop vote count in Michigan" — "The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday that seeks to stop the counting of ballots in Michigan, despite the vast majority of votes already being unofficially reported by local clerks."