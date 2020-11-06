The race for the presidency presses on, as Trump doubles down on baseless claims about election fraud. We sort through this historic week, and look ahead at what’s to come.

Ron Suskind, investigative journalist and author. (@RonSuskind)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Beverly Gage, professor of history and American Studies, and director of the program in grand strategy at Yale University. Author of the forthcoming "G-Man: J Edgar Hoover and the American Century." (@beverlygage)

