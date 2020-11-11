This year, we've talked to some of the top scientists and doctors in the country about the pandemic. We pull them back together for a meeting of our own task force to hear their advice for the Biden team.

Guests

Angie Rasmussen, associate research scientist at Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity. (@angie_rasmussen)

Kathleen Sebelius, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. Former governor of Kansas. (@Sebelius)

Dr. Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology and assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. Associate medical director in clinical microbiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics. (@michaelmina_lab)

Dr. Ali Khan, professor of epidemiology and dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Author of "The Next Pandemic: On the Front Lines Against Humankind's Gravest Dangers." (@UNMC_DrKhan)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "Pandemic Reaches Grim Milestone as Biden Moves to Take Charge" — "Coronavirus cases surged to a new record on Monday, with the United States now averaging 111,000 cases each day for the past week, a grim milestone amid rising hospitalizations and deaths that cast a shadow on positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine."

Washington Post: "Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be cleared by mid-December following release of data showing it is more than 90 percent effective" — "The news Monday that Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective sharply increased prospects that federal regulators will authorize the vaccine on an emergency basis as early as mid-December, and that the first shots will be administered before the end of the year or early next year."

New York Times: "The Surging Coronavirus Finds a Federal Leadership Vacuum" — "When senior Food and Drug Administration officials held their morning call on Tuesday, they received a sobering warning from the agency’s chief, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, who had just gotten off the phone with the White House."

NBC News: "HHS Secretary: Coronavirus 'general vaccination' programs by spring" — "Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted Tuesday that there would be enough Covid-19 vaccine for general public vaccination campaigns by spring 2021."

Medium Coronavirus Blog: "SARS-CoV-2 Is Behaving Like a Textbook Virus" — "This virus is not happening in a vacuum where no information existed previously on immunity, on testing, on serology, on transmission, on masks, on treatments. We must stop this narrative that we know nothing of this virus until we learn it anew — again."

Politico: "Biden and his shadow health panel start plotting pandemic response" — "President-elect Joe Biden gave clear signals on Monday that his administration will take a completely different approach to the coronavirus pandemic — warning that the United States would face a 'very dark winter,' unveiling a new Covid advisory group stacked with veteran public health experts, lowering expectations for a rapidly available vaccine and making an urgent plea for Americans to cover their faces and slow the soaring rate of infection."