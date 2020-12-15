Listen: today's show on the ethical dilemmas of the pandemic.

"At least half of my shifts, when I’m driving home, I’m thinking to myself, did I do the right thing?"

That’s Amal Mattu, an emergency physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He’s been an emergency physician for more than 25 years. And in those 25 years, he says the ER has consistently delivered ethical, potentially life-or-death challenges. Then the pandemic happened.

In this radio diary, we discuss the ethical complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this diary ... we hear from:

Amal Mattu, an emergency physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, and professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.