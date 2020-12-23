President-elect Joe Biden has named his new environment team. But what can they realistically achieve — and are they ambitious enough?

Guests

Evan Weber, co-founder and political director of the Sunrise Movement. (@evanlweber)

Lisa DeVille, member of the Three Affiliated Tribes. She helped create the Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights, a grassroots group. Member of the Dakota Resource Council.

Shalanda Baker, co-founder and co-director of the Initiative for Energy Justice. Professor of law at Northeastern University. Author of the forthcoming book “Revolutionary Power."

From The Reading List

New York Times: "Biden Introduces His Climate Team" — "President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. introduced key members of his climate change team on Saturday, declaring that his administration will connect the effort to reduce planet-warming emissions with restoring the economy and creating jobs."

Vox: "Meet the young activists of color who are leading the charge against climate disaster" — "Indisputably, Greta Thunberg is an exemplary leader — inspiring thousands of students worldwide to walk out of class every Friday to protest climate disaster and bringing attention to the Global Climate Strikes last month, in which 4 million people participated."

The Hill: "Biden taps former Warren aide for economic team" — "President-elect Joe Biden on Monday tapped Bharat Ramamurti, a former adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as a new member of his economic team."

WUWM: "'Help Make The Future A Lot Less Grim': A Call For Robust Climate Change Policy" — "Each month, UWM distinguished professor of atmospheric science Paul Roebber talks with Lake Effect as part of our climate conversations series. In this final installment, two policy experts join the conversation."

GreenBiz: "Tribal groups fight fracking: 'Why we don't drink the water'" — "Lisa Finley-DeVille started drinking bottled water around the same time her friend’s horses began to get sick and die. A half decade ago on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota, Deville drove up to see her friend in the New Town area. The horses looked dehydrated and brittle, just skin and bones. They’re eating, but it’s like they’re not eating, her friend told her."

Washington Post: "In confronting climate change, Biden won’t have a day to waste" — "A year ago, amid a crowded Democratic presidential primary, no one would have mistaken Joe Biden as the field’s biggest climate crusader."