President Donald Trump is attempting to subvert the will of the voters and overturn his election loss. But is he considering using the military to do so? We have an extended conversation with former defense secretary William Cohen about the presidency, military and how to strengthen American democracy.

Guest

William Cohen, former U.S. Secretary of Defense. Former senator from Maine (1979-1997).

Also Featured

Chuck Hagel, former U.S. Secretary of Defense. Former senator from Nebraska (1997 to 2009).

From The Reading List

