House Democrats introduce an article of impeachment. What should accountability look like in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol?

Guests

Rep. Jason Crow, representative for Colorado's 6th Congressional District. (@RepJasonCrow)

Rep. Ruben Gallego, representative for Arizona's 7th Congressional District. (@RepRubenGallego)

Olivia Troye, former homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser for Vice President Mike Pence. She left her post in August. (@OliviaTroye)

Kate Shaw, law professor at Cardozo School of Law. Supreme Court contributor for ABC News. (@kateashaw1)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "‘I thought I’d have to fight my way out’: Combat veteran lawmakers took action after Capitol stormed" — "On Wednesday, after chemical irritants were fired in the Capitol to repel a pro-Trump mob, Rep. Ruben Gallego thought of the moment years ago when he entered a Marine Corps gas chamber."

Politico: "Democrats Are Pursuing the Wrong Impeachment Charges Against President Trump" — "Clark D. Cunningham is a professor of legal ethics, constitutional law and legal interpretation at Georgia State University College of Law."

New York Times: "Beyond Impeachment, a Push for Ethics Laws That Do Not Depend on Shame" — "As House Democrats move toward punishing President Trump with a history-making second impeachment, they are also pressing ahead with a parallel effort to try to ensure that Mr. Trump’s four-year record of violating democratic and constitutional norms cannot be repeated."

NPR: "Capitol Police Officers Suspended For Actions During Rioters' Attack On Capitol" — "Several Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's fatal riot at the U.S. Capitol by protesters loyal to President Trump, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman announced Monday evening."

CNN: "How Americans can hold Trump accountable if Congress won't" — "Joe Lockhart is a CNN political analyst. He was the White House press secretary from 1998 to 2000 in President Bill Clinton's administration. He cohosts the podcast "Words Matter." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN."