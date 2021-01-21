President Joe Biden signs 17 executive orders in his first hours in office. We dig into what they say, where Biden might succeed and what policies will meet resistance.

Guests

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center. (@BarbaraPerryUVA)

Kimberly Atkins, senior opinion writer for the Boston Globe. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

Matt Viser, White House reporter at the Washington Post. (@mviser)

Also Featured

Saskia Popescu, epidemiologist, professor at George Mason University.

Rachel Cleetus, policy director with the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Carlos Ruiz Martinez, PhD student at the University of Iowa, DACA recipient.

J.J. Mulligan Sepúlveda, a staff attorney at UC Davis School of Law’s immigration clinic.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "Biden’s 17 Executive Orders and Other Directives in Detail" — " In 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations signed hours after his inauguration, President Biden moved swiftly on Wednesday to dismantle Trump administration policies his aides said have caused the “greatest damage” to the nation."

Washington Post: "A Bible, a ‘unity’ mask, a photo: Biden’s first hours" — "At midmorning Wednesday, Joe Biden climbed the steps of the U.S. Capitol, pausing at the top to gaze out onto the stone plaza. It was within this complex that he found out that his first wife and daughter had died in a car accident in 1972."

Bloomberg: "Barbara Perry Examines the Themes Within Biden's Inaugural Address" — "Barbara Perry, the Gerald L. Baliles professor and director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, discusses the spiritual tone in President Biden's inaugural address."

NPR: "What Did Biden Do On His 1st Day As President?" — "White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Biden has signed 15 executive actions, part of a flurry of steps he plans to take in the coming days to address his top policy priorities — and to roll back some of former President Donald Trump's initiatives."

Associated Press: "On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus" — "President Joe Biden is moving swiftly to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic."