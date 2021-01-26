Nearly 20% of people charged in connection with the Capitol attack have some sort of military background. How far-reaching is extremism in the United States military?

Guests

Col. Jeff McCausland, retired U.S. Army colonel. National security consultant for CBS Radio. Founder and CEO of Diamond6 Leadership and Strategy, LLC. Visiting professor of international security at Dickinson College. (@mccauslj)

Heidi Beirich, co-founder and chief strategy officer of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. She testified before the House Armed Services Committee in February 2020 on white supremacy in the military. (@heidibeirich)

Also Featured

George Reed, retired Army colonel and military policeman.

Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

Jerry Green, Army veteran and director of outreach and politics for Vote Vets.

From The Reading List

NPR: "After The Capitol Riot, Officials Promise To Crack Down On Extremism In The Military" — "Dozens of people who took part in the January 6th insurrection had a military history. Officials have repeatedly pledged to root out extremism in the ranks, with little to show for it so far."

Military Times: "Signs of white supremacy, extremism up again in poll of active-duty troops" — "More than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members say they have personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological-driven racism within the ranks in recent months, according to the latest survey of active-duty Military Times readers."

Associated Press: "For 1st Black Pentagon chief, racism challenge is personal" — "Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will have to contend not only with a world of security threats and a massive military bureaucracy, but also with a challenge that hits closer to home: rooting out racism and extremism in the ranks."

Politico: "The military has a hate group problem. But it doesn't know how bad it's gotten." — "The Pentagon is confronting a resurgence of white supremacy and other right-wing ideologies in the ranks and is scrambling to track how acute the problem has become in the Trump era."

New York Times: "Pentagon Accelerates Efforts to Root Out Far-Right Extremism in the Ranks" — "The Pentagon is intensifying efforts to identify and combat white supremacy and other far-right extremism in its ranks as federal investigators seek to determine how many military personnel and veterans joined the violent assault on the Capitol."

The Atlantic: "Extremists Don’t Belong in the Military" — "During my 40 years as a Marine officer, including nearly four years as commandant of the Marine Corps, I came to believe that one of the military’s most important missions is to lead the fight against hate, inequality, and injustice, both at home and overseas. The factors that divide Americans today pose a greater threat to the country than any foreign adversary does."