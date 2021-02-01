The Senate is split 50-50. The power center of gravity? Democrat Joe Manchin. How will he wield his influence?

Guest

Robert Rupp, professor of political science and history at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Author of "The Primary That Made a President." (@WVWesleyan)

Belinda Biafore, chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party. (@BeeDemocrat)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Sahil Kapur, national political reporter for NBC News. (@sahilkapur)

Also Featured

Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition.

From The Reading List

CNN: "Joe Manchin: Congress, it's time to do our job" — "I was first sworn in as a United States senator on November 15, 2010, and took an oath to defend the United States Constitution. Standing alongside me that day was my mother, my wife, our children and grandchildren."

Washington Post: "One coal state senator holds the key to Biden’s ambitious climate agenda. And it’s not McConnell." — "He’s a coal country native, born to a family of mining town mayors. As West Virginia governor, he sued the Environmental Protection Agency. He has scuttled efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, criticized the Paris climate agreement and famously shot a copy of a cap-and-trade carbon proposal full of lead."

Wall Street Journal: "The Senate’s Byrd Call" — "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. And rule-breaking by any other name is still rule-breaking. Which is why Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona still have a big question to answer."

New York Times: "‘We’ve Harmed the Senate Enough’: Why Joe Manchin Won’t Budge on the Filibuster" — "Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the most conservative member of his party in the Senate, has a message for fellow Democrats hoping to capture the majority and quickly begin muscling through legislation to bring about sweeping, liberal change: not on his watch."

Baltimore Sun: "Why Joe Manchin is more important to the Democrats than AOC" — "Here’s something you probably won’t hear from either the left or the right: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is a much more important and influential Democrat than New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or 'AOC' for marketing purposes)."

Bloomberg: "Senator Joe Manchin Didn’t Ask to Be a Kingmaker—But He Is One" — "The success or failure of Joe Biden’s presidency was always going to hinge on the U.S. Senate. But the senator poised to determine that outcome isn’t the one everybody expected."