Redditors banded together to rock the stock market. What does GameStop actually tell us about wealth, power and how Wall Street works?

Alexis Goldstein, senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform (@alexisgoldstein)

Jacob Frenkel, former SEC enforcement attorney and federal prosecutor. Chair of government investigations and securities enforcement for law firm Dickinson Wright. (@Jacob_Frenkel)

From The Reading List

The American Prospect: "What We've Learned From the Robinhood Affair" — "The stock speculation scandal dominating the front pages vividly reveals what critics of extreme financialization have been saying for decades. All of this hyper-trading produces no benefits to the real economy. It creates and then pops financial bubbles, roils markets, harms actual businesses, enriches insiders at the expense of bona fide investors, and leads to extreme concentration of wealth."

Markets Weekly: "What happened with GameStop?" — "In early January, GameStop was trading around $18. By close today, it had reached $364.15. An intense buzz has formed in the stock thanks to discussion on the Reddit forum Wall Street Bets, further enhanced by dominant coverage in the media. At least one hedge fund, Melvin Capital, that was shorting GameStop (betting the price would fall) got utterly crushed."

Wall Street Journal: "GameStop Frenzy Puts Spotlight on Trading Giant Citadel Securities" — "Small investors banding together online to pump up stocks like GameStop Corp. say they are defying Wall Street. But one of the biggest players in global markets stands to benefit from their frenetic trading."

Motherboard: "Robinhood Stops Users From Trading GameStop Stocks, Other Reddit YOLO Picks" — "Robinhood, the fee-free investment app that has helped Redditors and other retail investors pump dark horse stocks like GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, and Nokia, has stopped allowing users to buy those stocks and other YOLO picks."