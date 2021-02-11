The 'California exodus.' From big tech to everyday Americans, many are leaving California. What's driving the state's record low population growth?

Guests

Lauren Hepler, economy reporter for CalMatters. (@LAHepler)

Adam J. Fowler, director of research at Beacon Economics and at the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. (@adamjfowler)

Also Featured

Ben Koo, editor-in-chief of the sports and pop culture blog The Comeback. (@bkoo)

From The Reading List

CalMatters: "California Exodus: An online industry seizes COVID-19 to sell the Red State Dream" — "At first, Stephanie Morris was nervous about leaving Modesto. She’d lived in the Central Valley her whole life, but her family couldn’t keep paying $850-a-month for her sons to share a living room while she, her husband and the baby slept in their apartment’s only bedroom."

NEXT 10: "California Migration: A Comparative Analysis" — "After a slowdown in the so called California exodus during the Great Recession, California has experienced an acceleration of negative domestic migration in the last few years; more people are moving to other states than are moving to California from other parts of the country."

Berkeley News: "New poll: Half of California voters have considered moving out of state" — "More than half of California’s registered voters have given “serious” or “some” recent consideration to moving out of the state, according to a new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies."

CalMatters: "The hidden toll of California’s Black exodus" — "In a quiet corner of Elk Grove, where the maze of subdivisions and shopping centers gives way to open fields, Sharie Wilson has spent the last three years building her dream home."

Yahoo: "Why rich people leaving California isn't what you think" — "In case you missed it, San Francisco canceled Abraham Lincoln. Yes, last week the San Francisco School board voted 6-1 to remove Lincoln’s and dozens of other historical names (see the board’s spreadsheet here) that committed transgressions from public schools, in this case, Abraham Lincoln High School."