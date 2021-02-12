Hear our radio diary on COVID's parallels with past pandemics here.

A year of COVID, economic downturns and poisonous politics. So how are you doing? Really. We discuss the pandemic's impact on collective mental health.

Guests

Dr. Luana Marques, trained research psychologist. Associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Director of Community Psychiatry PRIDE at Massachusetts General Hospital. (@DrLuanaMarques)

Dr. Kevin Simon, trained adult, child, and adolescent psychiatrist physician. Child and adolescent psychiatry fellow; addiction medicine fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital. Clinical fellow in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. (@DrKMSimon)

Also Featured

Jamilah Lemieux, writer with a focus on issues of race, gender and sexuality. Co-host of the Mom and Dad Are Fighting podcast. (@JamilahLemieux)

Dr. Steven Taylor, professor and clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia. Author of “The Psychology of Pandemics."

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "This Is Not a Normal Mental-Health Disaster" — "The SARS pandemic tore through Hong Kong like a summer thunderstorm. It arrived abruptly, hit hard, and then was gone. Just three months separated the first infection, in March 2003, from the last, in June."

New York Times: "How Society Has Turned Its Back on Mothers" — "As a psychiatrist specializing in women’s mental health, nearly every mother I have treated during the pandemic fights through decision fatigue, rage and a feeling of powerlessness every day."

CNN: "The health professional missing from Biden's Covid advisers" — "As one of the directors of psychiatric operations for the Air Force during World War II, my grandfather, Roy R. Grinker Sr., learned that no one is immune from mental illnesses in a global crisis."

NEJM: "Them and Me — The Care and Treatment of Black Boys in America" — "As I complete dual fellowships in child and adolescent psychiatry and addiction medicine, honing my expertise in diagnosing and treating disorders of thinking, feeling, and behavior affecting children, adolescents, and their families, I have seen patients with a wide range of disorders."

Washington Post: "The loneliness of an interrupted adolescence" — "The caller was 17, female and speaking barely above a whisper. 'Lately I’ve been mad all day,' she said on a Friday night in late November. 'Mad for no reason. Little things make me mad. I’m angry for no reason. I don’t know if it’s covid . . .'"