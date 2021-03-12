The Biden administration's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. We talk about the lesser-known aspects of the plan, from farming to health care.

Guests

Lisa DesJardins, congressional correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Lloyd Wright, farmer and conservationist. Former director of civil rights at the USDA and former director of conservation operations for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent for HuffPost. Author of "The Ten Year War." (@CitizenCohn)

Also Featured

Rickie Roddy, farmer. He and his wife Tiffany own 400 acres in Riesel, Texas where they grow hay and raise cattle. Winner of the 2017 Lloyd Wright Small Farmer of the Year Award.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "What’s in the Stimulus Bill? A Guide to Where the $1.9 Trillion Is Going" — "President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan would have far-reaching effects on society as the country tries to turn the corner on a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States."

Fortune: "Discrimination has become a fact of life for Black farmers—that must end" — "Washington, D.C.'s largest farmers market routinely denies spots to Black vendors, according to a Forbes report. The news, while upsetting, will come as little surprise to America's Black farmers—a group that has suffered discrimination from our nation's capital for decades."

HuffPost: "Progressives Should Be Celebrating The Senate’s COVID-19 Relief Bill" — "The concessions to secure final votes were dispiriting and, at times, infuriating. The 'vote-a-rama' that kept senators in the chamber overnight, repeatedly voting down Republican messaging amendments, was just dumb."

New York Times: "The Fight Is On to Define the Pandemic Aid Bill" — "Congressional Republicans and Democrats finally agree on something: The pandemic rescue bill President Biden signed into law on Thursday is the largest expansion of government support programs in more than 50 years. Where they differ is on whether that is good or bad."