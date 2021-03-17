There's a surge of migrant children crossing the southern border. When it comes to immigration, a long-term challenge besets a new administration. We discuss what the Biden administration is doing to address the crisis at the border.

Guests

Jacob Soboroff, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent. He’s just returned from the U.S.-Mexico border. Author of “Separated." (@jacobsoboroff)

Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. (@BPC_TBrown)

Melissa Adamson, attorney with the National Center for Youth Law. (@AdamsonM16)

Kurt VerBeek, co-founder and president of the Association for a More Just Society, a Christian non-profit in Honduras. Co-author of "Call for Justice." (@kurtverbeek)

From The Reading List

NBC News: "Southwest border crossings on pace for highest levels in 20 years, Biden admin says" — "Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday the U.S. is expected to reach the highest number of people apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in two decades."

Washington Post: "‘Kids in cages’ is a distraction. The real problem is a lack of migrant housing." — "In recent weeks, the term 'kids in cages' began trending on social media as news broke that the Biden administration was reopening a temporary influx facility for unaccompanied migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Tex."

Univision: "Biden's immigration policy needs anti-corruption focus in Central America" — "Biden needs to follow through on a proposed Central American regional anti-corruption commission. Otherwise, U.S. aid will not stop thousands of desperate people from fleeing countries that give them little hope to survive, much less flourish."

The Guardian: "What is Joe Biden doing to cope with a rise in unaccompanied child migrants?" — "Joe Biden’s promise of a more 'fair, safe and orderly' immigration system is facing an early test as the number of children seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border has increased this year."

New York Times: "Surge in Migrants Defies Easy or Quick Solutions for Biden" — "The Biden administration warned on Tuesday that the United States expected to make more apprehensions along the southwestern border this year than at any time in the past two decades, underscoring the urgency for the White House to develop solutions for the chronic problems with immigration from Central America."

CBS News: "Record number of children being held at the U.S.-Mexico border" — "More than 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children and teens are being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is working to find additional housing for them as detention centers become overcrowded. Many of these minors currently do not have proper access to food, beds, or showers."