Editor's Note: This hour discusses anti-Asian discrimination and violence in the U.S. For more resources you can visit Stop AAPI Hate, Learning for Justice and COVID-19 Resources to Stand Against Racism.

We discuss the connection between rising violence now, and America's history of anti-Asian discrimination.

Guests

Kelly Yang, New York Times best-selling author of "Front Desk" and "Parachutes." (@kellyyanghk)

Doris Chang, clinical psychologist and associate professor at the New York University Silver School of Social Work. (@dorisfchang)

Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum. (@schoimorrow)

Also Featured

Christine Liwag Dixon, Filipino-American writer and musician. (@cmliwagdixon)

From The Reading List

Associated Press: "Biden, Harris offer solace, denouce racism in Atlanta visit" — "President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden 'in plain sight' as they visited Atlanta on Friday, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women."

New York Times: "Tales of Racism and Sexism, From 3 Leading Asian-American Women" — "A gunman stormed through three Atlanta-area massage parlors on Tuesday night, shooting nine people and killing eight."

The Guardian: "Nearly $800,000 raised for two elderly Asian people attacked in San Francisco" — "The GoFundMe pages for two elderly, Asian victims of assault in San Francisco have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors around the world, as the US reels from the Atlanta shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women."

The Atlantic: "Why This Wave of Anti-Asian Racism Feels Different" — "'The indignity of being Asian in this country has been underreported,' the poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong writes in Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning."

CBS This Morning: "For Asian American women, sexism and racism can't be separated, expert says" — "While authorities said the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting spree attributed the killings to a purported sexual addiction and not racism, the leader of an Asian American group said that doesn't make sense to most people in her community."