At least 400 people have been charged for the Capitol insurrection. Former lead prosecutor Michael Sherwin says those charges could soon include sedition. Over two months later, what have we learned about the planning and preparation that it took to breach the Capitol?

Guests

Mary McCord, legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. (@GeorgetownICAP)

Ryan Reilly, senior justice reporter for HuffPost. (@ryanjreilly)

Also Featured

Andrew Arena, former special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office.

From The Reading List

HuffPost: "Florida Man Charged For Attacking Cops During Capitol Riot While Wearing ‘Trump’ Flag Jacket" — "Federal authorities have charged a Florida man who was caught on video attacking police officers with a fire extinguisher while wearing an American flag jacket bearing the name of former President Donald Trump."

New York Times: "Justice Dept. Links Oath Keepers and Proud Boys Ahead of Capitol Riot" — "Leaders of the Oath Keepers militia and the far-right group the Proud Boys were in communication in the weeks before the Capitol riot and appear to have coordinated some plans for the day of the attack, prosecutors said in court papers."

New York Times: "Justice Dept. Said to Be Weighing Sedition Charges Against Oath Keepers" — "Justice Department officials have reviewed potential sedition charges against members of the Oath Keepers militia group who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, and they have been weighing whether to file them for weeks, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the deliberations."

Politico: "Judge warns DOJ that media interviews could taint Capitol riot case" — "A federal judge lambasted the Justice Department on Tuesday, warning that top officials’ comments in recent media interviews threatened to taint the prosecution of some of the most notorious participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach."

Washington Post: "Sedition charges for Capitol rioters: Here’s how historic that would be" — "The storming of the U.S. Capitol was a historic event — the first time in more than 200 years that it had happened."