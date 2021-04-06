A pair of economists from either side of the aisle have a plan to help the millions of low income Americans who can't save for retirement. We talk about it.

Guests

Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economics at the New School for Social Research, and Kevin Hassett, vice president of the Lindsey Group and a distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution. Co-authors of a new proposal from the Economic Innovation Group that is aimed at building retirement savings for the bottom 50% of American workers.

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Opinion: Everyone should have the retirement plan federal employees enjoy" — "The Federal Reserve reports that Americans in the bottom 25 percent of the national wealth distribution have a median net worth of only $310."

Axios: "How to make poorer Americans richer" — "If you're happy with your retirement plan, there's a very good chance you're a federal employee. Now there's a bipartisan proposal to extend that excellent service to the people who need it most — middle- and low-income households who don't have any retirement savings at all."

New York Times: "Rescue Package Includes $86 Billion Bailout for Failing Pensions" — "Tucked inside the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that cleared the Senate on Saturday is an $86 billion aid package that has nothing to do with the pandemic."