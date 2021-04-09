Variants. They're all over the news. We push beyond the headlines and answer everything you want to know about COVID variants.

Guests

Tara C. Smith, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Kent State University. (@aetiology)

Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., virologist at Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security. (@angie_rasmussen)

Mary Jo Ondrechen, Ph.D., professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University. (@MJchemist)

Also Featured

Terrence McCoy, foreign correspondent for the Washington Post, covering Brazil. (@terrence_mccoy)

Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute. (@WillemAHanekom)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "More Contagious Virus Variant Is Now Dominant in U.S., C.D.C. Chief Says" — "A highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in Britain has become the most common source of new infections in the United States, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The worrisome development comes as officials and scientists warn of a possible fourth surge of infections."

The Atlantic: "We Now Can See a Virus Mutate Like Never Before" — "The first genome for the virus causing a mysterious illness we had not yet named COVID-19 was shared by scientists on January 10, 2020. That single genome alerted the world to the danger of a novel coronavirus."

Politico: "The big hole in America's plan to fight Covid-19 variants" — "The global scramble to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine for 7 billion people is about to get even tougher, as drugmakers and countries ready a second round of shots to combat the growing threat of virus variants."

Washington Post: "Rise of coronavirus variants will define the next phase of the pandemic in the U.S." — "Variants of the coronavirus are increasingly defining the next phase of the pandemic in the United States, taking hold in ever-greater numbers and eliciting pleas for a change in strategy against the outbreak, according to government officials and experts tracking developments."