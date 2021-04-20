Ten million doses stuck on the shelf. We discuss what we’re learning from the vaccine rollout, and answer all the questions you have about COVID vaccines.

Guests

Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. (@SaadOmer3)

Rupali Limaye, behavioral scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health who studies vaccine hesitancy and public health messaging. (@rupali_limaye)

Pam Chatman, founder of Boss Lady Workforce Transportation. Her group has been organizing efforts in Mississippi to provide transportation to vaccination sites, create pop-up locations in local communities and help educate people on vaccines. (@pchatman)

Blake Farmer, Nashville Public Radio's senior health care reporter. (@flakebarmer)

From The Reading List

WPLN: "'It's Not A Never Thing' — White, Rural Southerners Hesitant To Get COVID Vaccine" — "There are more than enough shots to go around in communities such as Hartsville, Tenn., the seat of Trousdale County, a quiet town tucked in the wooded hills northeast of Nashville."

Washington Post: "Biden urges vaccinations for all adults — ‘Everybody is eligible as of today’" — "All adults in the United States are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine — and President Biden marked the milestone with a video urging Americans to get their shots."

The Enterprise-Tocsin: "Chatman Brings People To Vaccines" — "Boss Lady Pam Chatman brought her Vaccination Transportation Initiative to Indianola on Tuesday."

NPR: "With All U.S. Adults Eligible, How Can More Be Convinced To Get Vaccinated?" — "Here's an idea public health officials are banking on."

New York Times: "Least Vaccinated U.S. Counties Have Something in Common: Trump Voters" — "About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens."

Bloomberg: "Opinion: The Real Vaccine Crisis Isn’t About J&J or AstraZeneca" — "To judge by the headlines, you’d think the most critical immunization issue facing the world is the safety and hesitancy concerns over the AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines."