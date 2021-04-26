It’s not just a retailer. The first installment in our series on Amazon, what it is and what power it has.

Brad Stone, senior executive editor for Bloomberg Technology. Author of "Amazon Unbound" and "The Everything Store." (@BradStone)

Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a research and advocacy organization focused on combatting corporate control to build equitable communities. Author of several reports and articles about Amazon's power, including “Amazon’s Stranglehold” and “Antitrust and the Decline of America’s Independent businesses." (@stacyfmitchell)

David Boies, chairman and managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner. Lead U.S. federal government’s prosecution in United States v. Microsoft Corp. He's also known for representing Al Gore in Bush v. Gore, California’s Proposition 8 case, and defending controversial clients like Harvey Weinstein and Theranos.

About Amazon: "2020 Letter to Shareholders" — "In Amazon’s 1997 letter to shareholders, our first, I talked about our hope to create an 'enduring franchise,' one that would reinvent what it means to serve customers by unlocking the internet’s power."

Seattle Times: "Amazon gears up to defend itself against escalating antitrust scrutiny" — "Amazon is gearing up to defend itself against a mushrooming battle over the company’s alleged anticompetitive business practices, in arenas spanning Congress, federal agencies and state government."

WIRED: "U.S. v. Microsoft: Timeline" — "A little hazy on events? For those who snuck out in the middle, or have simply forgotten about things during the hiatus, here's a cheat sheet of key moments in the antitrust trial of U.S. v. Microsoft."

Politico: "Poll: majority of Americans concerned about Big Tech’s economic, political power" — "About 65 percent of likely U.S. voters think the economic power held by tech companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook is a problem for the U.S. economy, according to a survey on antitrust and the tech industry to be released Thursday."

The Nation: "Amazon Doesn’t Just Want to Dominate the Market—It Wants to Become the Market" — "Chris Lampen-Crowell started to feel the undertow four years ago. Gazelle Sports, the running-shoe and apparel business he founded in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1985, had grown steadily for decades, adding locations in Grand Rapids and Detroit and swelling to some 170 employees."

Washington Post: "Five myths about antitrust law" — "After years of relative quiet, antitrust law and policy are back in the public eye. The Trump administration has targeted large technology-based firms for antitrust scrutiny. When she was running for president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)"