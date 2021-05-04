Rana Foroohar : “We are now seeing a real sea change post-COVID. And I think that opportunity is going to be following the flow of people. As you know, I wrote a column for the F.T. last week on the idea that we're seeing a new kind of place-based economics. There used to be this sort of conventional wisdom in economic circles that, Hey, just create jobs at a national level or even an international level and the playing field will just equalize. It's all good.

It’s long been presumed that people will move to places where there are jobs. But is that changing? In a post-pandemic world, will we see a shift to jobs moving to where people are?

"But if there's anything that the last 20 years, 10 years, the year since the pandemic, wherever you want to put the marker, has shown us it's that that's not really true. And that, yes, as the economy evolves, there's opportunity, but it's not always equally distributed. Geographically, there’s big places, not only in the U.S., but in many countries that have been hollowed out. And other places that have perhaps too much. And I think that we're about to see some redistribution geographically, and from capital to labor.”

On intergenerational economic mobility

Rana Foroohar: “I was quoting from some interesting 2014 studies by Raj Chetty and others. It's both intergenerational mobility, but they're talking about how it's linked to place. So, you know, again, this is kind of common sense to a lot of people. We kind of have a sense that, Hey, maybe a kid that's born in Palo Alto might have different opportunities than someone born in West Virginia. But believe it or not, that's news to economists, at least in terms of the way that they model things.

"But what this 2014 study showed is there's really a big difference. You know, if you take apples for apples a child in San Jose, versus Ohio or Kentucky, that there really is a limit to their mobility, their socioeconomic mobility, for all kinds of reasons. Because of a lack of opportunity, because of a lack of social capital that comes with a lack of opportunity. I mean, this is all part of that kind of larger breakdown, you know, hillbilly eulogy kind of breakdown of whole communities as economic opportunities disappear. So that's why thinking about place and how to really create more wealth in place ... that's becoming really important.”

On people who relocated because of the pandemic

Rana Foroohar: “White collar workers … many have moved back home, moved to the country, get more space. This is a double-edged sword, which I think is important to realize. So on the one hand, you've got these kind of Zoom towns that are starting to boom. You know, sometimes they're even little villages outside of big expensive areas like Boston, or New York or Washington, where maybe people would have once gone for a weekend and stayed in a nice Airbnb. Now they're renting a farmhouse and thinking, Hey, I might settle down here and pay a third of the housing prices.

"Now, this is also mid-to-longer term. This is going to be interesting to see whether or not some of those white collar jobs start to globalize, because the other thing that will happen is just as companies realized over the last 40 years, Hey, we can outsource blue collar labor to places where labor is a tenth of the price of the U.S. A lot of companies, my own being one of them, are thinking about, Hey, we can actually hire more talented people in places like India, parts of Latin America, that cost a lot less than in the U.S. or Europe.

"So it's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out. But there will also be, I think, in this transition, more of a blending of blue collar and white collar work. Because one of the things I think that's going to support this geographic redistribution of wealth is the fact that we're entering this new period of internet innovation. Where it's not so much about the consumer Internet and your iPhone. I mean, you know, that's great. But it's about how businesses are using the internet.

"So you're seeing, for example, businesses, like I'm speaking later on Wednesday to a CEO of a trucking platform in Chattanooga. Chattanooga is historically a trucking hub for the U.S. because it's smack dab in the middle of the country. Well, now this company is developing a platform. So it's becoming a kind of a business-to-business Amazon for the trucking industry. I think you're going to see a lot more of that happening where an area that might have had an old economy, talent, or innovation or skill set is going to be able to start now, particularly with this Biden broadband infrastructure build, to be able to transition that a little bit more easily into the digital economy.”

